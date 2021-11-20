In Palghar to support tribal agitation, Tikait says farm protests won’t be recalled immediately

Farmers’ protest will not be withdrawn until the three controversial laws are repealed in the Parliament and there is a legal guarantee or law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Friday.

Tikait, one of the most prominent leaders of the agitation, was in Maharashtra’s Palghar district to participate in a protest organised by local tribal people when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the farm laws.

“The movement will not be recalled immediately. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be repealed in the Parliament. The government should talk to farmers on other issues as well, besides the MSP,” the farm leader from Western Uttar Pradesh tweeted in Hindi.

Tikait was in Palghar to participate in a cultural rally and a Kisan Maha Panchayat organised by the Bhumisena – Adivasi Ekta Parishad against several projects, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train, Wadhvan port and others in which the lands of the tribals will allegedly be acquired.

Tikait met members of the Bhumi Sena, including its leader Kaluram Dodade (Kaka), who have been campaigning and protesting for land rights of tribal communities in the region.

Following the Friday rally, he said, “Urbanisation will affect traditional farming and lifestyle of the natives. Be it expressway, Bullet train or Port project, only a few select industrialists (will benefit). The government, instead, should do the marketing of the products grown and made by these tribal people.”

Tikait said he would be reaching Delhi border on Saturday. “A meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be held at Singhu border head office and a final decision (on protests) will be taken there.”