Palghar to receive 23 rail coaches to treat Covid patients

Responding to a request by the Palghar collector, the Western Railway has said that it will send 23 coaches to the district for management of Covid-19 patients. While Palghar had sought AC coaches that could accommodate around 2,000 patients, the Railways has said that it will be sending 23 non-AC coaches for now, with coolers installed, which can accommodate over 400 patients. Each coach can accommodate 18 patients, it said. A Western Railway official said the department will send more coaches as soon as these 23 coaches are fully utilised in Palghar.

On Friday, Dr Manik Gursal, collector of Palghar, wrote a letter to Western Railway requesting for the coaches.”Palghar is a newly formed Tribal district with inadequate infrastructure. At present, we have 17,500 active cases. Hospital beds are full. It is kindly requested to allow medical railway coaches for management of 2,000 patients, 500 each in Dahanu, Boisar, Palghar and Vasai. As it is summer (time), we request to provide AC coaches and all medical essentials,” Gursal said in the letter.

Confirming the development, Sumit Thakur, Western Railway’s chief Public Relations Officer, told The Indian Express, “On Saturday, we shall provide 23 coaches to Palghar…If all these coaches are utilised and more coaches will be required, then we shall do the needful.”

Gursal did not respond to calls or messages for a comment.