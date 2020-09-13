Palghar shows significant increase in rainfall trend over 30 years: IMD study

Commuters drive on a pothole-riddled road at the Swargate underpass in Pune on Saturday. (Photo by Ashish Kale)

Of the 36 districts in Maharashtra, only Palghar has shown significant increase in rainfall trend, both seasonally as well as annually, over 30 years, a study has found.

The study, spearheaded by climate experts at India Metereological Department (IMD), observed rainfall patterns, trends and variability across the state as an impact of climate change for the period 1989-2018.

The annual rainfall variability observed over the state during these three decades was found to be 14 per cent, which is very less, the report noted. It also found an increase in both “rainy” and “heavy rainfall” days, as well as “dry days” in Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raigad, Kolhapur and Bhandara during both the monsoon season as well as annually.

The study aims to record recent changes in rainfall patterns for climate change adaptations and preparations by the state government. “All the analysis of observed rainfall patterns, trends and variability have been done based on the past 30 years (1989-2019) that will help have an idea of recent changes for climate change adaptation and management by state authorities,” the report stated.

As much as 89 per cent of the annual rainfall that Maharashtra receives is between June and September, which is the southwest monsoon season. Of this, highest rainfall is received during July (33 per cent) and August (28 per cent). Rainfall contribution in June is 21 per cent and September is 18 per cent. The study found that districts under the Konkan sub-division (which includes Mumbai) received maximum rain, between 2,361 mm and 3,222 mm, and districts in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada recorded the lowest rainfall, between 454 mm and 600 mm, in the monsoon season in three decades. Sangli received 454 mm during June to September, which was the lowest among all districts in the state. Annually, Ahmednagar district received the lowest rainfall in the state, at 591 mm.

IMD issues yellow alert for Sunday

As per the 48-hour forecast by IMD, the city will witness overcast skies with moderate rain, and a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane and Mumbai. Light rain has been recorded in the city since Friday. In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 10.5 mm rain, and Colaba recorded 8.6 mm.

