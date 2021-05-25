scorecardresearch
Monday, May 24, 2021
Palghar returns coaches to Railways as Covid cases dip

"We now have enough space in our Covid Care Centers and our case load has declined. We had asked for it (the coaches) as a precautionary measure anticipating that the cases might increase and there may be a shortage of beds,” Palghar district collector Manik Gursal said.

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
May 25, 2021 2:51:46 am
Gursal had written to the Western Railway in April following which WR provided the district with 21 coaches with a capacity of 400 beds on May 1.

With Covid-19 cases in the district witnessing a decline, the Palghar administration has returned the 21 train coaches that it had received from Western Railways earlier this month to be used as isolation wards for patients. The coaches were handed back to the Railways on Sunday.

"We now have enough space in our Covid Care Centers and our case load has declined. We had asked for it (the coaches) as a precautionary measure anticipating that the cases might increase and there may be a shortage of beds. But, the caseload has come down and we have sufficient capacity of beds now," Palghar district collector Manik Gursal said.

Gursal had written to the Western Railway in April following which WR provided the district with 21 coaches with a capacity of 400 beds on May 1. Only a few patients had been kept in these coaches over the last two weeks.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the WR, said, “They (Palghar administration) had told us that their case load has declined and hence we have kept it (the coaches) at Valsad Yard for now. Whenever there will be a requirement, they can be sent there (to the district).”

