Palghar Nagar Parishad, Boisar gram panchayat brought under SRA ambit

The state government has brought the Palghar Nagar Parishad and Boisar gram panchayat under the ambit of the slum redevelopment policy.

A decision in the regard was taken in the state cabinet on Wednesday as part of which slum redevelopment schemes that started in Mumbai in the 1990s will also be implemented in these two areas that have a number of slums.

A senior housing department officer said, “All the corporations and councils in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are under SRA (Slum Redevelopment Authority). Palghar was not in SRA and it came under MMR in 2020. Boisar is a gram panchayat and this is the first time a gram panchayat has been included under the ambit of slum rehabilitation. It is a highly industrialised area and out of 56,000 people staying in Boisar gram panchayat, 46,000 are staying in slums or tinsheds.’’

Sources said Boisar is growing in terms of industrialisation and needs proper planning for further growth.

Earlier, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivali, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Ambarnath, Badlapur, Alibag, Pen, Khopoli and Matheran were brought under the ambit of SRA.