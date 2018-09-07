Palghar: Malnourishment should be addressed on war footing, says CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that malnourishment in Palghar district should not be measured in terms of statistics. There should be a concerted effort on war footing to ensure that there is not a single case of malnourishment in the district.

“Palghar is resource rich district that can bring prosperity for the tribals. Unfortunately, it has earned the malnourishment tag. There are cases of deaths due to malnourishment. It should be our endeavour to make this district malnourishment free in a time bound manner,” Fadnavis said. He added: “Let us not measure the success by citing the decrease in (the number of) malnourishment cases. We should address this problem beyond statistics. After all, even a single loss of life due to malnourishment is a shame.”

During his visit to Palghar district, Fadnavis inaugurated the Jawar Tourism Mahotsav. Jawar in Palghar district is being developed and promoted as a major tourism centre. Fadnavis announced Rs 17 lakh for Jawar water supply scheme and Rs 10 lakh for tourism.

