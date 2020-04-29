Palghar lynching: Financial help for family of driver

Nilesh Telgade, the driver of the Eeco in which two sadhus were headed to Gujarat through Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was killed along with his two passengers by a mob that gathered at Gadchinchle village at the Maharashtra border. Nilesh Telgade, the driver of the Eeco in which two sadhus were headed to Gujarat through Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was killed along with his two passengers by a mob that gathered at Gadchinchle village at the Maharashtra border.

A BJP leader from Latur on Tuesday announced that he would bear all educational expenses of the two young daughters of Nilesh Telgade, one of the victims of the mob lynching incident in Palghar on April 16.

Telgade, the driver of the Eeco in which two sadhus were headed to Gujarat through Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was killed along with his two passengers by a mob that gathered at Gadchinchle village at the Maharashtra border on the suspicion of the three being child-lifters.

Ramesh Karad, the BJP’s Latur (Rural) district president, said he was in touch with party leaders who had visited the Telgade family after the incident. “I am not acquainted with them, nor are they from my region. But I still felt that as a social activist, I must do something to reach out to this family that needs our help… I have expressed to local BJP leaders that I will bear all expenses on the education of the driver’s two girls, in fact all their expenses until they get married,” he added.

Telgade (30) left behind wife Pooja and two daughters, Shalini (7) and Sanika (5).

Meanwhile, a crowd-funding initiative has raised money, while Kandivli MLA Atul Bhatkalkar of the BJP has also handed over Rs 1 lakh to the family. “They live in my constituency, I visited them soon after the incident and gave them a cheque for Rs 1 lakh. He had two very young daughters, so we also put out an appeal to anyone who would like to offer help. A local organisation named Karulkar Pratishthan has given Rs 51,000, and more people are evincing interest,” Bhatkhalkar said. He added that he would try to find employment for the driver’s widow once the lockdown is lifted.

