Maharashtra: Palghar to get separate crematorium for transgender persons

Palghar will soon have a separate crematorium for transgender persons, officials said.

Notably, the Palghar district collector had last week issued an order to set up a separate crematorium for the group, as transgender people were reportedly facing difficulties in performing the final rites of the members of their community.

The order mentions that transgender people had recently met with the collector and the guardian minister of Palghar to complain about the harassment that they have had been subjected to at the crematoriums.

The collector had asked the municipal corporation, councils, ward officers and nagar panchayats to ensure that transgender people are not denied of their right to cremation with dignity, failing which action would be taken against the officials concerned under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Palghar administration has also started a drive to prepare identity cards for transgender persons to ensure that they have a valid document.