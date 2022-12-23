Palghar gangrape: 9 accused sent to police custody till Dec 28

Nine persons, who were arrested by the Palghar Police for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl, were on Thursday produced before the court, which remanded them in police custody till December 28.

Police said that the statement of the survivor was also recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 CrPC on Thursday.

Police said the girl, who was confined to the bungalow for about 15 hours starting last Friday evening, was raped eight times by six men, while three others attempted to rape her.

All the nine accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“They were initially remanded in police custody till Thursday. Following this, they were produced before the court again,” said an officer. The investigators added that they would record statements of the victim’s family members on Friday.