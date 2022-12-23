scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

Palghar gangrape: 9 accused sent to police custody till Dec 28

Police said the girl, who was confined to the bungalow for about 15 hours starting last Friday evening, was raped eight times by six men, while three others attempted to rape her. 

Palghar gangrape, mumbai gangrape, mumbai crime news, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairs“They were initially remanded in police custody till Thursday. Following this, they were produced before the court again,” said an officer. The investigators added that they would record statements of the victim’s family members on Friday.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Nine persons, who were arrested by the Palghar Police for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl, were on Thursday produced before the court, which remanded them in police custody till December 28.

Police said that the statement of the survivor was also recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 CrPC on Thursday.

Police said the girl, who was confined to the bungalow for about 15 hours starting last Friday evening, was raped eight times by six men, while three others attempted to rape her.

All the nine accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
UPSC Key- December 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘New Delhi International...
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Why dropping Kuldeep Yadav is insensible, insensitive, and lacks vision
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
Buybacks: Why Sebi is phasing out the stock exchange route and how it imp...
More from Mumbai

“They were initially remanded in police custody till Thursday. Following this, they were produced before the court again,” said an officer.  The investigators added that they would record statements of the victim’s family members on Friday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:16:20 am
Next Story

NIT land allotment order withdrawn, urban development dept tells Bombay High Court

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close