Palghar Firecracker factory blast: Death toll increases to two, four arrested

According to officials, the unit was operating illegally from a tin-shed structure on a farmhouse and had begun operations barely two weeks ago. (Express Archive/File Photo)

Two people have died, and four others remain hospitalised after a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.

A 21-year-old man died on the spot, while a 22-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries late Tuesday night while being shifted from Wada civic hospital to Thane. The blast occurred at a makeshift unit in Konsai village of Wada taluka, where over 30 workers were present at the time.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and, under provisions of the Explosives Act, arrested four persons: Vasant Shivram Naik (48), the landowner; Yogesh Mokashi (43); Narendra Ramsurat Singh (45); and Shripat Bansi Yadav (70). Investigators said more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.