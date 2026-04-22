Palghar Firecracker factory blast: Death toll increases to two, four arrested
Illegal unit in Wada’s Konsai village, operating for barely two weeks, explodes with over 30 workers inside; woman dies during transfer to Thane hospital, police book accused for culpable homicide and under Explosives Act, more arrests likely
Two people have died, and four others remain hospitalised after a powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.
A 21-year-old man died on the spot, while a 22-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries late Tuesday night while being shifted from Wada civic hospital to Thane. The blast occurred at a makeshift unit in Konsai village of Wada taluka, where over 30 workers were present at the time.
Police have registered a case of culpable homicide and, under provisions of the Explosives Act, arrested four persons: Vasant Shivram Naik (48), the landowner; Yogesh Mokashi (43); Narendra Ramsurat Singh (45); and Shripat Bansi Yadav (70). Investigators said more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.
The deceased were identified as Bhavesh Dilip Vavre (21), a resident of Bhaveghar, and Monika Sachin Padole (22) of Konsai village.
According to officials, the unit was operating illegally from a tin-shed structure on a farmhouse and had begun operations barely two weeks ago. Raw materials, including gunpowder, were allegedly being stored unlawfully and brought in daily, while labourers from nearby villages were hired on a daily-wage basis.
“The impact of the explosion was severe, leading to extensive burn injuries. In one case, the force was such that limbs were severed,” a police officer said, adding that the incident has left residents of nearby villages in shock.
Fire brigade teams and police rushed to the spot soon after the blast and shifted the injured to hospital. “One victim was completely charred, while others sustained critical burn injuries. Despite efforts to shift the woman to a higher facility, she died on the way,” said Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.
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Authorities are now investigating safety lapses and the scale of illegal operations at the site.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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