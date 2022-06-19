Palghar double murder: Bombay HC grants bail to accused

THE BOMBAY High Court recently granted bail to one Harishchandra Yadav, accused of hatching a conspiracy with the main accused, Ravindra Pawar, in murdering the latter’s wife and daughter as the wife objected to the relationship between Pawar and her daughter.

Harishchandra Yadav was booked for conspiring with the main accused of the double murder in December 2020. The court held that since the investigation is complete and the chargesheet prima facie establishes the role of the main accused in murdering his wife and daughter and Yadav’s role not being clear, he deserves to be released on bail.

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre last week heard Yadav’s bail plea argued through advocates Reshma Mutha and Harekrishna Mishra. The bench was informed that Palghar Police had arrested the applicant under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC on December 14, 2020, and chargesheet was filed against him in February 2021.

The Palghar sessions court had rejected his bail plea and even Covid-19 bail was denied to him, resultantly, he remained incarcerated for nearly one and half years.

On December 12, 2020, police recovered the bodies of the woman and her daughter from a flat. During the investigation, Pawar was charged with strangling his wife and stabbing her daughter. Yadav’s name surfaced during proceedings as a person, who conspired with Pawar.

The bench asked Yadav to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with sureties and asked him to attend the trial regularly until exempted.