Maharashtra: Massive explosion at chemical factory in Palghar

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 11, 2020 9:06:00 pm
An explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar town. According to police, the blast occurred in a factory called Tara Nitra in the Boisar industrial area.
As per sources, the explosion is said to be of high-intensity, resulting in heavy damage to the building.
WATCH | Massive explosion at chemical factory in Boisar near Mumbai pic.twitter.com/9VqhoPu8eo
Fire fighting operations are currently underway.
(This is a developing story, more details awaited)
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App