Maharashtra: Massive explosion at chemical factory in Palghar

Fire fighting operations are currently underway. (Video screengrab) Fire fighting operations are currently underway. (Video screengrab)

An explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar town. According to police, the blast occurred in a factory called Tara Nitra in the Boisar industrial area.

As per sources, the explosion is said to be of high-intensity, resulting in heavy damage to the building.

Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App