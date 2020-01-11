Follow Us:
Maharashtra: Massive explosion at chemical factory in Palghar

As per sources, the blast is said to be of high-intensity, resulting in heavy damage to the building.

Fire fighting operations are currently underway. (Video screengrab)

An explosion occurred at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Palghar town. According to police, the blast occurred in a factory called Tara Nitra in the Boisar industrial area.

Fire fighting operations are currently underway.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

