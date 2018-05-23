Palghar bypolls: UP CM Adityanath, Gujarat CM Rupani to hit campaign trail

For the multi-cornered contest, top leaders across Congress and Shiv Sena are also holding high-voltage campaigns. (File) For the multi-cornered contest, top leaders across Congress and Shiv Sena are also holding high-voltage campaigns. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Palghar bypolls. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held two public meetings at Palghar and Nallasopara last Sunday. He is scheduled to hold one more public meeting at Boisar in Palghar district on Thursday.

For the multi-cornered contest, top leaders across Congress and Shiv Sena are also holding high-voltage campaigns. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is leading the campaign for his party. Congress has deployed half a dozen senior leaders and former chief ministers of the party.

BJP candidate for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypolls is Rajendra Gavit. Shiv Sena has fielded Shrinivas Wanga, son of late BJP (MP) Chintaman Wanga.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Ashok Chavan, Leader of Opposition in state legislature assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, former minister for cooperative Harshvardhan Patil have all parked themselves in the district. On Tuesday, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, minister in Uttar Pradesh government, held a public rally in Palghar. The former Congress leader attacked the Shiv Sena. She said, “Nobody has the power to stop the Modi wave. Shiv Sena does not believe in loktantra, they work on ‘danda tantra’ (dictatorship).”

