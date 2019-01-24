Palghar: Bodies of 32-year-old man, his son found

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his six-year-old son and then committed suicide in Palghar on Tuesday. Police found both bodies hanging from a tree near Vandivali village in Manor on Tuesday evening, sources said.

According to Manor police, the man has been identified as Anant Katela and his son’s name is Vivek. “Some residents saw the two bodies hanging from the tree on the outskirts of the village and alerted us,” said an officer from Manor police. “Katela allegedly left the house on Tuesday afternoon with his son. According to the neighbours, he had a fight with his wife before he left. The couple suspected each other of infidelity and kept fighting regularly,” the officer said.

“We are waiting for a post-mortem report. But it seems that Katela first hung his son from the tree and then he hung himself. We are lodging a case of murder against him for killing his son. We are interrogating his wife,” said a senior officer from Palghar police.