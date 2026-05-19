Palghar accident: Highway shortcut culture, wrong side driving under scanner after 13 deaths

The accident occurred around 4 pm on the Mumbai-bound carriageway near an overbridge at Dhanivari village, around 12 km from Bapugaon in Palghar district. (Express photo)

A deadly collision on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar that killed 13 people and injured more than 30 on Monday has once again exposed the dangers of rampant wrong-side driving and overspeeding on the stretch, with police blaming the absence of service roads and risky shortcuts routinely taken by motorists.

According to the police, the driver of an Eicher tempo carrying 45 to 50 passengers took the wrong side of the highway near Dhanivari village in Dahanu taluka to avoid travelling an additional 1.5 km.

The vehicle, meant solely for goods transport, was ferrying people to an engagement ceremony in Khadkipada village when it collided head-on with a speeding container trailer approaching from the opposite direction.