Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Palghar: 45-year-old dies as bike hits buffalo

“He was on a bike and was not wearing a helmet. He could not see the buffalo and rammed into it. While the bike skidded, More fell and suffered head injuries. He was declared dead before arrival at the hospital,” an officer said.

| Palghar | Published: August 30, 2018 3:16:50 am
A 45-year-old man died after his bike hit a buffalo in Palghar early on Wednesday. Absence of street lights on the stretch led to the accident, sources said.

Palghar police said the deceased has been identified as Sanjay More, a TV mechanic. “He was on a bike and was not wearing a helmet. He could not see the buffalo and rammed into it. While the bike skidded, More fell and suffered head injuries. He was declared dead before arrival at the hospital,” an officer said.

While the police have lodged an accidental death report, residents of Dhansar village, near the accident spot, said not having street lights led to the accident. “He could not see the animal in the dark. This can happen to anyone,” Ram Sayaji, a local resident, said.

