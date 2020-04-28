Palghar: 35 cops transferred, ‘no link to lynching’

On the night of April 16, three men, including two sadhus and a driver, were lynched by a mob in Palghar district. (Express photo: Deepak Joshi) On the night of April 16, three men, including two sadhus and a driver, were lynched by a mob in Palghar district. (Express photo: Deepak Joshi)

Less than two weeks after three men were lynched at Gadchinchle village in Palghar district, 35 police personnel posted at the local police station were transferred Tuesday.

The personnel, posted at Kasa police station, range in rank from Police Naik to Assistant Sub Inspector of police – all constables.

Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Palghar, said the transfers were not linked to the lynching of sadhus – Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) – and their driver Nilesh Yelgade (30) in the village on April 16.

“It was time to make a change. The transferred police personnel were not deployed at the spot in Gadchinchle, nor were they linked to the incident,” Singh said. He added that they comprised nearly 90% of the police station’s strength.

The conduct of the local police in failing to shield the deceased from the mob is currently being probed. The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the murder of the three men.

