Palghar: 300 people evacuated in Vasai

Following heavy rains that lashed Palghar Monday, around 300 residents of a low-lying village in Vasai taluka had to be evacuated after their houses were flooded. The salt pan area at Manikpur in Vasai houses 150 families that work on salt pans. Following heavy rainfall Monday morning, residents were stranded for a couple of hours with over 2 feet of water in their houses. They were evacuated to a nearby area and provided relief, said Palghar collector Prashant Narnaware.

Palghar SP Manjunath Singe said the police, along with the civic body, evacuated the residents and provided them with medical care.

Heavy rains disrupted daily life in several areas in Palghar, particularly in Vasai taluka which recorded heavy waterlogging. Global city in Virar West, Nalasopara, Evershine City, Vasantnagri, Manikpur naka and Vasai station were some areas which were inundated. With 235mm rainfall received between Sunday and Monday morning, Vasai received the highest 24-hour rainfall in Maharashtra. Palghar received a rainfall of 220mm in the same period.

Train services were affected on the Western Railway after tracks were waterlogged at Nalasopara station. Fast trains going towards Churchgate were disrupted for close to an hour till the railways deployed pumps to remove water from the tracks. The railways and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation met to discuss solutions to avoid water-logging of tracks.

Narnaware said that several low-lying areas along the coast in Palghar were flooded but no casualties were reported. The Met department has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Palghar and Thane till Thursday. The local police urged residents to step out only in case of emergencies.

