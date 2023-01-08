scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Palghar: 3 dead, 4 injured as car crashes into truck

The family resided in Mumbai's Nalasopara and was on its way to Bhilad in Gujarat.

Police said the car's driver was trying to overtake the truck and crashed into the rear end of the truck.(Representational)
Palghar: 3 dead, 4 injured as car crashes into truck
Three family members, including an infant, lost their lives while four others were injured on Sunday after a car crashed into a truck while trying to overtake it at Charoti in Palghar district.

The family resided in Mumbai's Nalasopara and was on its way to Bhilad in Gujarat.

Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar district, said the accident took place around 12 pm on a bridge  near Shree Mahalaxmi Mandir in Charoti.

“No one has been arrested but a case has been registered,” Patil said, adding that the car’s driver was trying to overtake the truck and crashed into the rear end of the truck.

One-year-old Arvi Rathod was killed while 2-year-old Snehal Rathod got injured in the accident. The other deceased have been identified as Narotam Rathod (65), Ketan Rathod (32) while Deepesh Rathod (35), Tejal Rathod (32), Madhu Rathod (58) suffered injuries.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 22:22 IST
Portuguese club Benfica being investigated for match fixing

Live Blog

Must Read
