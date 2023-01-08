Palghar: 3 dead, 4 injured as car crashes into truck

Three family members, including an infant, lost their lives while four others were injured on Sunday after a car crashed into a truck while trying to overtake it at Charoti in Palghar district.

The family resided in Mumbai’s Nalasopara and was on its way to Bhilad in Gujarat.

Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar district, said the accident took place around 12 pm on a bridge near Shree Mahalaxmi Mandir in Charoti.

“No one has been arrested but a case has been registered,” Patil said, adding that the car’s driver was trying to overtake the truck and crashed into the rear end of the truck.

One-year-old Arvi Rathod was killed while 2-year-old Snehal Rathod got injured in the accident. The other deceased have been identified as Narotam Rathod (65), Ketan Rathod (32) while Deepesh Rathod (35), Tejal Rathod (32), Madhu Rathod (58) suffered injuries.