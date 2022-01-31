Hope PoK will become part of India by 2024: Union Minister Kapil Patil

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Union Minister Kapil Patil hoped that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would be integrated into India by 2024.

Speaking at an event in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday, the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj said Modi did not become PM to bring down the prices of onions and potatoes and that people must come out of this mindset.

“So now let’s wait.. Maybe something will happen by 2024.. POK will get integrated into India. Should not be a problem in hoping that. Because only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can do all these things. But for that we must come out the mindset of this Potato, onion and pulses,” Patil said.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Union Minister & BJP leader Kapil Patil says, “…Hope PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) is integrated in India by 2024 as these things can be done only by PM Modi. For this we’ll have to come out of (the mindset for) potato, onions, pulses.” (29.01.22) pic.twitter.com/H3dKO5aBd6 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

“Only PM Modi and Amit Shah can achieve certain things for the country. PM Modi should continue to lead this country as he has taken bold decisions like introducing CAA and abrogating sections 370 and 35 A etc. I feel, possibly, POK will be integrated in India by 2024 let’s wait for it,” Patil said during his speech.

He further said that people can afford to buy mutton for Rs 700, pizza for Rs 500-600, “but buying onions for Rs 10 and tomatoes for Rs 40 becomes costly for us”.