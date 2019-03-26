Pak-born city resident to get Indian citizenship: Centre to Bombay High Court

The Centre on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that it will issue certificate granting citizenship to Jogeshwari resident Asif Karadia (51), who was born in Pakistan but has been living in Mumbai with his parents since he was three months old.

The petition was moved by Abbas Karadia, father of Asif, in 2017, as despite an HC order to expedite the application for a long-term visa and application for citizenship of Asif, the Centre and the state did not hear his application. Due to this, Asif’s family, including his wife and three children, lived in the fear of being forced to leave India, his father contended.

On Monday, the counsel for the central government told the court that the Directorate of Citizenship, Ministry of Home Affairs, has informed that within a period of 10 days, a certificate granting citizenship to Asif will be issued. In the previous hearing, the court directed the central government and the ministry of external affairs to decide within three months on the application of Asif. This directions were passed after the state informed the court that the central authorities asked Asif to produce his foreign passport, which he never possessed as his name was added to his mother’s passport after he was born in Pakistan.