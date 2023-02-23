‘Go to Pakistan and show 56 inch chest like Javed Akhtar’: Uddhav Sena targets BJP

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Thursday congratulated and praised writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar for his comments on the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack during a cultural event in Pakistan’s Lahore. In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray said Akhtar’s comments in Lahore were equivalent to the ‘ghar mein ghus ke marenge’ threats that the BJP keeps talking about.

“Slogans like ‘ghus ke marenge’ by conducting a ‘surgical strike’ were raised in the run-up to the elections, but entering the enemy’s den and saying ‘you are the attackers of our country and how can we tolerate this’ is something which a true patriot speaks,” the editorial said. It added Akhtar set an ‘example’ of patriotism and courage before the country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also praised Akhtar. “Akhtar’s statement was a ‘ghar mein ghus ke marenge’ act. Even the BJP, PM [Narendra] Modi and Home Minister [Amit] Shah should also appreciate Akhtar for his comment,” Raut said.

Raut added Akhtar is known for expressing his views and once he said something, people from the ruling party asked him to go to Pakistan. “He is in fact a real patriot, who has shown 56-inch chest,” he said.

While praising Akhtar, the Sena also hit out at the BJP saying the lyricist has given a tight slap to the poisonous tendencies of the BJP which keeps saying that everyone except for them is a traitor.

The editorial also stated that when Akhtar reminded the audience in Lahore that singer Lata Mangeshkar was never hosted in Pakistan at a time when Pakistani artists like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehndi Hasan, and Ghulam Ali were warmly welcomed in India, people clapped. “It is pertinent to note that the audience of Pakistan and the current rulers tolerated Javed’s statement, but is there such tolerance and patience left in our country today?”

The Sena further questioned the way Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan issues are used in the country to win elections and how atrocities are being committed on Muslim youths in the name of cow protection. “But, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s own leaders and ministers are openly saying that they are beef eaters.”

Without naming the BJP, the Sena said that an atmosphere of hatred is being created against Muslims in Pakistan and India for reaping political benefits.

Further praising Akhtar, the editorial said, “Akhtar gave a shock by going directly to Lahore. There was a time when the tricolour was flying over Lahore as well. Akhtar hoisted it again on the occasion of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s memorial service in Lahore. Once, actor Feroze Khan had gone to Pakistan for an event and saw the tricolour hoisted upside down, he was furious. His patriotism was aroused and he too spoke harsh words to the people of Pakistan.”

“But today, in our country, Muslims are asked to show certificates of patriotism. Someone from the Sangh Parivar, from the BJP, should show courage to go to Pakistan and fight like Javed Akhtar. Don’t just speak by sitting here. Javed Akhtar showed what a 56-inch chest is. Special congratulations to him!

In Lahore, Akhtar had reminded the gathering that the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attacks were still roaming free, and to expect any Indian to not have any complaints about this would be unfair. Akhtar was in Pakistan to attend a festival organised in memory of renowned Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.