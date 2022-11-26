Pak sponsored 26/11 Mumbai terror attack to show India as weak: Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a pledge to safeguard Mumbai from terror attacks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday offered floral tributes at the Martyr’s Memorial in the CP Office on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack.

Fadnavis, who also holds home and finance portfolios, said: “The 26/11 attack on Mumbai was Pakistan-sponsored. It was an attack on the sovereignty of India.

“The Mumbai terror attack which shook the world has made us more determined than ever before to combat terrorism. Today, as we offer tributes to our courageous police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives to save Mumbai and the nation, I would like to state 26/ 11 was not an attack on Taj Palace or Trident. It was a war against India. It was sponsored by Pakistan. They wanted to show the world a weak India. They wanted to shame us. But our policemen and jawans fought bravely. They laid down their lives.

“The government, police, intelligence, and citizens should all unite to ensure that such attacks never take place again.”

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar were also present on the occasion.

Later, Fadnavis paid tributes to the 26/11 martyrs at the Gateway of India. He also felicitated members of the police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, and sanitation workers who provided selfless service during the 26/11 anti-terror operation, at a programme called ‘Ek Diwas For Police’.

While felicitating NSG commando Sunil Jodha, Fadnavis said: “In the operation led by martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, NSG commando Jodha rescued the victims, civilians, and guests from the Taj Hotel during the 26/11 attack. He took seven bullets.”

Advertisement

Twenty-five youths who participated in the ‘Sangli to Mumbai Mashal Shaheed Run’ as a tribute to the 26/11 martyrs were also felicitated at the event.

The programme was organised by Maharashtra Police Boys Association.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rahul Narwekar, and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also attended the programme.