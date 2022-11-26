scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

Pak sponsored 26/11 Mumbai terror attack to show India as weak: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who also holds home and finance portfolios, said: “The 26/11 attack on Mumbai was Pakistan-sponsored. It was an attack on the sovereignty of India.

A view of hotel Taj Mahal Palace on the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Taking a pledge to safeguard Mumbai from terror attacks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday offered floral tributes at the Martyr’s Memorial in the CP Office on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack.

Fadnavis, who also holds home and finance portfolios, said: “The 26/11 attack on Mumbai was Pakistan-sponsored. It was an attack on the sovereignty of India.

“The Mumbai terror attack which shook the world has made us more determined than ever before to combat terrorism. Today, as we offer tributes to our courageous police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives to save Mumbai and the nation, I would like to state 26/ 11 was not an attack on Taj Palace or Trident. It was a war against India. It was sponsored by Pakistan. They wanted to show the world a weak India. They wanted to shame us. But our policemen and jawans fought bravely. They laid down their lives.

“The government, police, intelligence, and citizens should all unite to ensure that such attacks never take place again.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...Premium
Jignesh Mevani interview: ‘People have lost spark to even aggressively re...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : National Suicide Prevent...
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...Premium
Delhi Confidential: A ‘night sky sanctuary’ in Ladakh, India&...
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...Premium
For minority voters in Gujarat, more of same on offer; ‘no enthusiasm’ ab...

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar were also present on the occasion.

Later, Fadnavis paid tributes to the 26/11 martyrs at the Gateway of India. He also felicitated members of the police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, and sanitation workers who provided selfless service during the 26/11 anti-terror operation, at a programme called ‘Ek Diwas For Police’.

While felicitating NSG commando Sunil Jodha, Fadnavis said: “In the operation led by martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, NSG commando Jodha rescued the victims, civilians, and guests from the Taj Hotel during the 26/11 attack. He took seven bullets.”

Advertisement

Twenty-five youths who participated in the ‘Sangli to Mumbai Mashal Shaheed Run’ as a tribute to the 26/11 martyrs were also felicitated at the event.

The programme was organised by Maharashtra Police Boys Association.

More from Mumbai

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rahul Narwekar, and minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also attended the programme.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 10:24:16 pm
Next Story

Determined Sonego gives Italy 1-0 lead over Canada in Davis Cup semis

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close