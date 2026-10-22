Why Maharashtra chose a Paithani saree for its Kumbh invite to President Murmu

As Nashik prepares for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a Paithani saree from Yeola has made its way into a gift hamper presented to President Droupadi Murmu, bringing attention to Maharashtra’s long textile tradition.

The saree was part of a hamper presented by a delegation led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, which met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday to invite her to the October 31 flag-hoisting ceremony for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh.

Yeola, in Nashik district, is now a major centre for Paithani weaving. The saree takes its name from Paithan, an ancient town on the Godavari in neighbouring Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, known in antiquity as Pratishthan.

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Sahapedia, an online resource documenting India’s arts, culture and history, refers in its account of Maharashtra’s handlooms to second-century BCE trade records mentioning silk and cotton from Pratishthana in exchanges involving Roman goods. The records point to the region’s early textile trade.

A textile prized by the Peshwas

Some of the clearest documentary evidence of Paithan’s textile production comes from the 18th century. A 2008 report by the Textiles Committee under the Union Ministry of Textiles, Study and Documentation of Paithani Sarees & Dress Materials, draws on Peshwa-era records to document the variety of textiles produced there and their place among Maratha elites.

In a letter dated January 7, 1764, Malharrao Holkar acknowledged garments sent by the Peshwa as a wedding gift, including patihani brocades.

A letter dated April 1, 1765, records Peshwa Madhavrao asking Nana Phadnavis to send him ten pairs of silk-and-cotton dhotis made at Paithan. In December 1766, Madhavrao sought dhotis with gold-and-silver threadwork in the Asavali design. Another letter that month specified Asavali borders for dupattas in colours including scarlet, rose-pink, deep green and saffron.

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In March 1769, Madhavrao asked for garments to be replaced because he was dissatisfied with their colours, according to the report.

The correspondence shows that Paithan’s weavers apart from sarees produced brocades, dhotis and dupattas.

What sets a Paithani apart

A Paithani’s defining feature is the way its patterns are woven into the fabric. Traditionally made from silk and zari, it is known for its elaborate border, or kath, and pallu, or padar.

Sahapedia’s Paithani Saree: Woven Histories of Maharashtra describes traditional motifs including peacocks, parrots, flowers and geometric patterns. In the bangdi mor design, peacocks are arranged in a circle; Asavali features a flowering vine.

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Unlike embroidery added to a finished saree, these patterns are built into the weave using coloured threads and zari. Global InCH, which documents traditional crafts and material culture, describes the interlocked-weft technique used in Paithani borders and the tapestry-like effect created by coloured silk motifs on the pallu.

The process is labour-intensive, particularly when the pallu carries elaborate designs. The complexity of the pattern affects the time taken to weave the saree and its eventual cost. The combination of silk, metallic thread and intricate motifs gives the Paithani its distinctive appearance.

From Paithan to Yeola

Yeola’s emergence as a major weaving centre is linked to the movement of skilled weavers from Paithan. The Textiles Committee report recounts how local patrons encouraged weaving families to settle in Yeola, providing support and facilities. It also describes the role of the Peshwa administration in supporting silk weaving there.

Today, the trade supports more than 20,000 weavers across Yeola taluka, most based in the town, according to estimates cited by local traders. A traditional handwoven Paithani can cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 10 lakh, depending on the complexity of its design and the time taken to make it.