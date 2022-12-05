Pair of lions brought to Mumbai from Gujarat will be released at SGNP on Tuesday

The pair of lions brought to Maharashtra from Gujarat in November will be released in the habitat of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), by Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, On Tuesday, December 6, at 1 pm.

The lion’s were brought in from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Park (SZP) in Junagadh.

With this, the closed lion safari will resume at SGNP, the department said in a statement on Monday. “Both the lion’s are two years old, and due to their young age, tourists will be able to enjoy the closed lion safari for many years,” the statement said.

“The pair arrived in Mumbai some days ago, but some time was allowed for them to get familiar with the environment in Mumbai. Now after they get used enough to the environment in Mumbai, they will be released in SGNP,” the statement said.

State Bank of India has adopted these lions for caretaking