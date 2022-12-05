scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Pair of lions brought to Mumbai from Gujarat will be released at SGNP on Tuesday

With this, the closed lion safari will resume at SGNP, the department said in a statement on Monday.

The lion's were brought in from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Park (SZP) in Junagadh. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The pair of lions brought to Maharashtra from Gujarat in November will be released in the habitat of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), by Maharashtra forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, On Tuesday, December 6, at 1 pm.

The lion’s were brought in from the Sakkarbaug Zoological Park (SZP) in Junagadh.

With this, the closed lion safari will resume at SGNP, the department said in a statement on Monday. “Both the lion’s are two years old, and due to their young age, tourists will be able to enjoy the closed lion safari for many years,” the statement said.

“The pair arrived in Mumbai some days ago, but some time was allowed for them to get familiar with the environment in Mumbai. Now after they get used enough to the environment in Mumbai, they will be released in SGNP,” the statement said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar TilakPremium
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar Tilak
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
More from Mumbai

State Bank of India has adopted these lions for caretaking

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 10:41:36 pm
Next Story

Safety of school children: Chandigarh traffic police fines 74 buses

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close