Paid leave for Gujarat voters working in Maharashtra on voting days

THOSE WHO are registered voters in Gujarat but are residing or visiting Maharashtra will get paid holidays or sufficient time off work on December 1 and December 5 to enable them to vote for the Gujarat Assembly polls.

In a Government Resolution (GR) issued last week, the state industries, energy and labour department directed all private and government organisations, multinational companies, businesses and industries to provide paid leave for employees, who are registered voters in Gujarat, on the two voting days.

The GR stated, “For this election in Gujarat, there are many voters in Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar and Dhule who are registered voters there. Moreover, any other voter from Gujarat working anywhere in Maharashtra must be granted the opportunity to exercise their right to vote. While this applies to voters residing in the areas that will have elections, it is also applicable for voters who are residing outside the area of elections due to work.”

The department clarified that in cases of an emergency situation at work, where paid leave cannot be granted, the employees must be given a minimum of two hours off work or the time required for voting.

“Under the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, it is compulsory for all employers to give paid leave to citizens. Every citizen above 18 years of age is eligible to vote, and must exercise this right. However, lately, it has been noticed that many companies do not give this paid leave. Due to this, many voters cannot vote. This is extremely detrimental to democracy,” the GR said.