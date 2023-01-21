After five years, MHADA Mumbai Board set to call housing lottery draw in March

THE MAHARASHTRA Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Mumbai Board will call a lottery in March 2023 for 4,000 houses after a gap of five years following the non-availability of adequate housing stock.

The previous lottery draw by the Mumbai Board of MHADA was in 2018.

On Friday, the MHADA organised a media tour of its Pahadi-Goregaon housing project site where construction is going on in full swing.

Officials said that of the total 4,000 houses under the lottery scheme, 2,683 units will be from the Pahadi-Goregaon project while the remaining units will be from Kanamwar Nagar, Bandra, Borivali and Magathane. The cost of these houses will be in the price range of Rs 35-45 lakh in premium areas of Mumbai including Goregaon, MHADA officials said.

The Goregaon-Pahadi housing project initiated by MHADA is going on two plots namely Plot A and Plot B. At Plot A, seven buildings of 23 floors are being constructed, which are designated for the economically weaker section (EWS) of homebuyers. The units here are 322 sq ft and there are 1,239 apartments. In Plot B, four buildings each have been designated for homebuyers of the EWS and lower income group category. Of this 708 EWS and 736 LIG houses will be available for the lottery.

The two plots on which these houses are being constructed are in proximity to the new metro station and the nearby railway station. The EWS units will cost Rs 35 lakh whereas the LIG units will cost will RS 45 lakh.

The Authority has introduced an advanced system to ensure an easy registration process for interested applicants in the lottery process wherein the applicants have to upload all documents during the registration process saving time for scrutiny. The registration process has already started on the MHADA website.

Moreover, the MHADA has decided to call the lottery for only those houses which have Occupancy Clearance to ensure that keys of houses won by the homebuyers are handed over immediately.