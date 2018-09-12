Mumbai: Paediatrician assaulted with sticks outside house, suffers fractures

A paediatrician was assaulted outside his residence in Manpada on Monday. Dr Prashant Darandale had to be rushed to Jupiter hospital with multiple fractures. Dr Darandale left his residence after 9.30 pm. Soon after, he was thrashed with sticks by two unknown persons, his colleague Dr Alok Modi said.

“The incident happened outside Yashraj park in Kasarvadavali. We immediately informed the police but the motive is still not known,” Modi said.

Dr Darandale’s condition is stable but he has suffered multiple limb fractures. “He is doing well now,’ said Jupiter hospital CEO Dr Ajay Thakkar. According to Kasarvadavali police, it might be a case of mistaken identity that led to the doctor getting beaten up. “We have lodged a case against unknown persons who hit the victim with rods and bats. The doctor didn’t have a spat with any patient, nor is he part of a nursing home, where patients are admitted. So it doesn’t seem like the attackers were related to his patients,” said Inspector Nasir Kulkarni.

After going through CCTV footage on Tuesday, police questioned several people. Police suspect the attackers could be relatives of squatters in the area.

“There have been instances of residents or shopowners scolding the children of squatters. It is possible that the attackers are related to the squatters. We are investigating and looking for the two men. Once they are arrested, the motive will be clear,” Kulkarni said.

