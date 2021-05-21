P305 tragedy: MVA allies seek judicial probe, Pradhan’s resignation

Those stranded on Barge P305 being hauled up on to INS Kochi, in Mumbai Wednesday. (Express photo)

Days after the barge tragedy off the Mumbai coast during Cyclone Tauktae, Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant wrote to PM Narendra Modi on Thursday demanding a judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court or High Court judge and the resignation of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Chairman and Managing Director of ONGC.

The Congress, too sought Pradhan’s resignation while the NCP said that ONGC should be booked for culpable homicide.

Arvind Sawant, Sena MP from South Mumbai, said that the incident occurred not because of the natural calamity but because of the “callousness” of the ONGC management and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. “How could ONGC afford to ignore such information given by the IMD and Indian Navy and compelled around 270 employees to continue their duties on the barge in the sea of Bombay High?” he said, referring to the warnings issued by the IMD and Navy about the cyclone.

“I express my serious concern and demand that a judicial enquiry under retired Supreme / High Court Judges be conducted immediately and further demand that the PM should seek the resignation of Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Chairman & Managing Director of ONGC before the enquiry is set,” he added.

The MP sought financial assistance for the families of the deceased and the families of the missing employees.

NCP’s chief spokesperson and minister Nawab Malik said that an offence of culpable homicide should be registered against ONGC for risking the lives of more than 700 workers and the deaths of those working for them.

He said that alerts regarding Cyclone Tauktae were given to ONGC and they were ignored. He added that nothing would be resolved by the committee appointed by Union Minister Pradhan and that the officials responsible must be suspended.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said this was a man-made tragedy, and that Pradhan must resign and action must be taken against all those responsible.