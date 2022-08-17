P C Sinha gets President’s Police Medal

Sinha has several firsts to his credit such as introduction of first bomb squad, CCTV, Wireless Alarm Systems, Patrol Monitoring Systems and Cyber Cells. (Representational/File)

P C Sinha, Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Western Railway (WR), has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service. The WR’s two RPF personnel, Inspector Rajeev Singh Salaria and head constable Kanwarpal Yadav, have been awarded with the Indian Police Medal for meritorious services.

P C Sinha has served in UNMIK, Kosovo and difficult areas of North East, Bihar, Naxal-hit areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, dacoit-infested Jhansi and he had also efficiently handled the Covid pandemic situation in Mumbai. He has several firsts to his credit such as introduction of first bomb squad, CCTV, Wireless Alarm Systems, Patrol Monitoring Systems and Cyber Cells.