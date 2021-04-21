Oxygen tanker leak in Nashik hospital kills 22, CM Uddhav order high-level inquiry

An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik.

At least 22 Covid patients died after an oxygen tanker leaked at a hospital in Nashik on Wednesday. Oxygen supply to the Zakir Hussain Hospital was cut off after the tank’s cork malfunctioned leading to a reduction in pressure.

Besides the dead, there were 158 patients receiving Covid treatment at the hospital.

Confirming the deaths, district collector Suraj Mandhare said most of the patients who died were “critically ill”. The supply has now been restored, Mandhare said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kins of the deceased. “The Nashik gas leak incident will be thoroughly investigated. It is shocking and painful,” he said.

“Those responsible for this accident will not be spared. But, no one should politicise this unfortunate incident. This is an attack on Maharashtra. The Maharashtra is mourning over the Nashik tragedy,” he added.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, “So that this kind of episode does not repeat, we will prepare an SOP on management of oxygen plants and storage tankers. Oxygen is a precious commodity and we cannot afford to waste it. We will investigate what happened in Nashik Hospital.”

Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant demanded a probe into the incident. “We demand inquiry into the tragedy at Nasik’s Zakir Hussain Hospital. Anyone who is responsible must be brought to book. Hospital is managed by Nasik corporation which is under @BJP4Maharashtra rule. BJP must take responsibility. Where are Mayor & 3 BJP local MLAs? Absconding?” he tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Very disturbing & painful news from Nashik of many deaths due to oxygenleak. My deepest condolences to families who lost loved ones. Priority should be given to assist&shift patients. Truth will come out after enquiry but immediate steps needed to avoid such incidences in future.”