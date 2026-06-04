Mumbai in top 50 global cities vulnerable to heat risk

Since March, several cities in India including Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune have been reeling under a heatwave and orange alert owing to El Niño conditions. (File Photo)

In a study conducted by the University of Oxford, Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune have emerged among the top 50 cities vulnerable to heat risk.

Heat risk vulnerability measures a population’s susceptibility to the harmful physical, social and economic impacts of extreme heat.

As part of the study — titled Moving beyond exposure: a globally comparable framework for heat risk assessment in cities — living conditions of people across 205 cities around the world with a population of more than 1 million were analysed.

Key indicators on which the study was based include hazard exposure, coping capacity and vulnerability. The study comes at a time when several nations including India are reeling under El-Niño – a climatic phase which occurs when trade winds weaken, pushing warm water towards the global east. As a result, El Niño leads to rise in temperatures globally .