Owners, staffers of housing project booked for ‘refusing to sell house to Dalit person’

THE CHIKALTHANA police in Aurangabad has registered an FIR against the owners and employees of an underconstruction private housing project site for allegedly refusing to sell a row house bungalow to a Dalit family.

According to the FIR, the complainant in the case, Mahendra Gandle, 39, a lawyer, wanted to buy a house and his friend had suggested the housing project. Accordingly, Gandle on January 7 went to the site where he was shown a sample house by the staffer at the site. Gandle said when he showed interest in buying a house, the staffer asked about his caste and when he revealed it, the staffer said that the owners of the project had told them not to sell the property to any Dalit person.

The complainant then approached the police station where he lodged the complaint.

An FIR has been registered against six persons under relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and section 4 (punishment for the preaching and practice of Untouchability ), section 6 (whoever on the ground of “untouchability” refuses to sell any services) and 7(1-A) (offence of untouchability as a revenge) under Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955.