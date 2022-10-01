Owner, service engineer of lift maintenance firm booked for teacher’s death

THE MALAD police registered an FIR on Thursday against the owner and a service engineer of a lift maintenance company for causing death due to negligence in connection with the death of a teacher after she was stuck inside the lift on the sixth floor of the school.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm at St Mary’s English School near Chincholi signal on the SV road in Malad (west) on September 16. The deceased teacher, identified as Jenel Fernandes, was on her way to the staff room when she entered the lift.

The lift suddenly started moving upwards and she got stuck and was grievously injured, eyewitnesses said. Police and fire brigade personnel rescued Fernandes and she was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission.

Fernandes joined the school in June 2022 as an assistant teacher.

An inspection conducted by an inspector of the state government’s Industries, Energy and Labour Department recently submitted their report to Malad police.

“According to the maintenance contract, the company had to inspect the lift every month. But no inspection was done from June 2022. The lift was not maintained properly due to which it malfunctioned,” said an officer.

“Based on our findings, we have registered an FIR under Section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against two people,” said Ravindra Adane, senior inspector of Malad police station. No arrests have been made so far in the case.