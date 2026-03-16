‘Worst than the worst’: Owaisi slams Maharashtra’s anti-conversion Bill over ‘brainwashing’ clause and suo motu police powers

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi Sunday criticised the proposed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, describing it as “worse than the worst” among anti-conversion laws enacted in India.

Sharing a link to The Indian Express’s March 15 report on the proposed legislation in a post on X, Owaisi said, “The Maharashtra anti-conversion bill is worse than the worst of such laws, such as the one in UP. These laws already criminalise even genuine conversions, make it risky for interfaith couples to marry, and require prior permission for conversion.”

“But the Maharashtra law now penalises anyone even endorsing conversion documents and prohibits conversion by ‘brainwashing through education’. These broad terms can be used to arrest people arbitrarily, which is the purpose of this Bill,” Owaisi said.