‘Worst than the worst’: Owaisi slams Maharashtra’s anti-conversion Bill over ‘brainwashing’ clause and suo motu police powers

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi Sunday criticised the proposed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026, describing it as “worse than the worst” among anti-conversion laws enacted in India.
Sharing a link to The Indian Express’s March 15 report on the proposed legislation in a post on X, Owaisi said, “The Maharashtra anti-conversion bill is worse than the worst of such laws, such as the one in UP. These laws already criminalise even genuine conversions, make it risky for interfaith couples to marry, and require prior permission for conversion.”
“But the Maharashtra law now penalises anyone even endorsing conversion documents and prohibits conversion by ‘brainwashing through education’. These broad terms can be used to arrest people arbitrarily, which is the purpose of this Bill,” Owaisi said.
The Maharashtra anti-conversion bill is worse than the worst of such laws, such as the one in UP. These laws already criminalise even genuine conversions, make it risky for interfaith couples to marry, and require prior permission for conversion. But the Maharashtra law now…
Questioning the scope of the phrase “brainwashing through education”, he added, “For example, if someone reads a holy book and learns about the religion from a learned scholar, will it be considered brainwashing?”
Owaisi also criticised the clause allowing the police to initiate action without a complaint. “In practical terms, this means that even if a conversion isn’t objected to by the person’s family members, police can still arrest them,” he said.
Calling the proposed legislation a violation of constitutional freedoms, Owaisi said, “This is a brazen violation of the right to privacy. The Supreme Court has held that this right includes the freedom to choose or not choose a faith.”
He also invoked the Constitution while criticising the Bill. “After all, the Preamble to the Constitution promises everyone the liberty of ‘thought, expression, belief, faith and worship” he said.
Referring to Maharashtra’s social history, Owaisi said, “The irony is that such a law is being introduced in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s land, the same state where he converted to Buddhism along with 3–6 lakh people.”
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The proposed Dharma Swatantrya Bill, 2026, introduced in the Maharashtra Assembly last Friday by Minister of State for Rural Development Pankaj Bhoyar, seeks to curb unlawful religious conversions while allowing voluntary conversions that comply with the procedure laid down by law.
The draft legislation also allows police to take suo motu cognisance of suspected unlawful conversions and initiate action even without a formal complaint, and makes offences under the law cognizable and non-bailable.
If passed, Maharashtra would join several other states that have enacted laws regulating religious conversions in recent years.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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