In Mumbai’s Bandra, a minor overtake turns violent. Fitness coach assaulted, his car smashed with hockey sticks

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A mere overtaking near Bandra Talao turned violent late Saturday night when a 39-year-old fitness coach was allegedly dragged out of his SUV and assaulted by three unidentified persons in the presence of his wife. The attackers allegedly smashed the car windows with baseball and hockey sticks before fleeing.
Bandra Police have registered an FIR against three unidentified persons in connection with the incident involving fitness coach Arjunjit Eamanjit Garewal. The incident took place around 11.45 pm on August 8 when the fitness coach and his wife, Bhakti, were travelling towards Mahim.
According to Garewal’s complaint, a Mahindra XUV700 came in front of their Thar near Sahil Hotel on SV Road. After he overtook the SUV, its occupants allegedly started to follow him.
The SUV allegedly overtook Garewal several times before stopping in front of his vehicle near Bandra Talao Road. One of the occupants allegedly got out, abused Garewal and asked him to step out. Two more men later arrived on motorcycles and joined the attack.
One allegedly tried to hit Garewal with a baseball bat, while another smashed the front, rear and driver-side windows of his car with a hockey stick. While Garewal was hurt, his wife also sustained injuries.
Police reached the spot after Bhakti called the emergency helpline. The attackers fled, but police later detained three persons and served them notices.
A Bandra police officer said the confrontation started after the accused allegedly took offence to Garewal overtaking their vehicle.
Garewal noted the SUV’s registration number and later handed over dashcam footage to the police. The FIR has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, among other sections.
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