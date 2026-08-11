In Mumbai’s Bandra, a minor overtake turns violent. Fitness coach assaulted, his car smashed with hockey sticks

A mere overtaking near Bandra Talao turned violent late Saturday night when a 39-year-old fitness coach was allegedly dragged out of his SUV and assaulted by three unidentified persons in the presence of his wife. The attackers allegedly smashed the car windows with baseball and hockey sticks before fleeing.

Bandra Police have registered an FIR against three unidentified persons in connection with the incident involving fitness coach Arjunjit Eamanjit Garewal. The incident took place around 11.45 pm on August 8 when the fitness coach and his wife, Bhakti, were travelling towards Mahim.

According to Garewal’s complaint, a Mahindra XUV700 came in front of their Thar near Sahil Hotel on SV Road. After he overtook the SUV, its occupants allegedly started to follow him.