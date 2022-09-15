Overhead cable fault disrupts Mumbai’s Metro One services during peak hours

The Mumbai Metro’s Line 1 services were badly affected late on Wednesday because of a fault in an overhead electrical cable, officials said. The Metro One services were therefore operational only between Airport Road and Ghatkopar, and the trips between Versova and Airport Road were affected between 8.20pm and 9pm.

A Metro One spokesperson explained that the technical failure was not uncommon and that birds often collided with overhead electric cables or conductors, causing insulators and equipment to fail. “This also leads to the snapping of overhead wires. This kind of fault requires re-energising of the overhead electrical cable,” the official said.

Commuters stranded

Many commuters were left stranded on Wednesday night. One of them said she was inside a train for at least 20 minutes. She boarded the metro towards Ghatkopar from Marol. As the train stopped unexpectedly for some time, passengers started panicking. The train was later pushed to the platform by another train, she said.

A commuter who was headed to Ghatkopar said she had to take a suburban train from Andheri to reach Dadar, after learning from the DN Nagar metro station that services had been disrupted. She later boarded a local train for Dombivli.

Mumbai Metro One

The Mumbai Metro One runs between Ghatkopar and Versova. Mumbai’s first metro line, this fully elevated corridor is 11.40 km long and has 12 stations. The line saves 90 minutes of travel time.

Ridership and frequency

Post pandemic, Metro One has logged a daily ridership of over 3.15 lakh, down from 4 lakh before the coronavirus struck. The services start at 6.30am from both ends and the last train leaves Versova at 11.10pm and Ghatkopar at 11.25 pm. Currently, 326 trips are operated on weekdays with a frequency of four minutes during peak hours and 6-9 minutes during off-peak hours.