Over three days, BMC vaccinates 2,586 students set to join foreign universities

SINCE MONDAY, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has vaccinated 2,586 students who have got admissions to foreign universities, after reserving three centres for them for walk-in vaccination.

While each of the three centres had reserved 50 doses each for students, with the crowd queuing up since 4 am, the BMC had to increase the quota of jabs. On Monday alone, 987 students were vaccinated at these centres, which are also immunising other priority groups that do not require pre-registration, including lactating women, specially-abled persons and senior citizens.

Although Maharashtra government has suspended vaccination for the 18-44 age group due to shortage of jabs, the BMC and some other civic bodies in the state have made an exception for students who need to travel abroad to join colleges and universities.

After appeals from several quarters, the government on Monday started vaccinating students scheduled to fly abroad in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation began the drive for students on Tuesday.

In Mumbai, students heading abroad can get themselves inoculated without pre-registration from Monday to Wednesday at R N Cooper hospital in Juhu, Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokli and Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar.

The students need to carry visa forms or verified confirmation letters from concerned foreign universities, along with personal identity documents, to skip registering for an online slot on CoWin.

Last Friday, Minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted. “I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can’t be missed.”

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday urged the Centre to reduce the mandated gap between two Covid-19 vaccine doses for students travelling overseas. The BMC also plans to send a proposal to the Centre seeking relaxation of the 12-week gap between two Covishield doses for such students since many may be scheduled to fly out by August.