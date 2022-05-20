scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Must Read

Over Rs 9,000-cr scam in proposals cleared by BMC, alleges Congress

The party said the BMC has given undue benefits to various developers under the project by allotting Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and premium for the construction of the housing units in December last year and January 2022.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 20, 2022 3:05:50 am
Former opposition leader in BMC and Congress corporator, Ravi Raja. (File)

The Congress Thursday said there was a scam to the tune of Rs 9,380 crore in the construction of 14,000 housing units for Project-Affected People in Chandivali, Mulund, Bhandup and Parel.

The party said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given undue benefits to various developers under the project by allotting Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and premium for the construction of the housing units in December last year and January 2022.

On Thursday, former opposition leader Ravi Raja held a press conference and said he has filed a complaint against the project before Lokayukta, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal and Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) seeking a detailed inquiry.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Best of Explained
Click here for more

“Developers finalised for the project will get credit notes of Rs 5,602 crore. The BMC is giving them hefty premiums, construction TDR and land TDR and land cost,” said Raja.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 19, 2022: What you need to read today
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...Premium
‘Majority of Indians have not voted for BJP… For the first ti...
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industryPremium
Why Satyajit Ray is still the saviour for the Bengali film industry
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of womenPremium
On marital rape, regressive notions undermine autonomy of women
More Premium Stories >>

“There are large scale irregularities in the project. The proposals were passed by the improvement committee of the ruling party. It took us two months to make the calculation so we have filed a complaint now,” he added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement