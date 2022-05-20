Over Rs 9,000-cr scam in proposals cleared by BMC, alleges Congress

The Congress Thursday said there was a scam to the tune of Rs 9,380 crore in the construction of 14,000 housing units for Project-Affected People in Chandivali, Mulund, Bhandup and Parel.

The party said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given undue benefits to various developers under the project by allotting Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and premium for the construction of the housing units in December last year and January 2022.

On Thursday, former opposition leader Ravi Raja held a press conference and said he has filed a complaint against the project before Lokayukta, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal and Central Vigilance Committee (CVC) seeking a detailed inquiry.

“Developers finalised for the project will get credit notes of Rs 5,602 crore. The BMC is giving them hefty premiums, construction TDR and land TDR and land cost,” said Raja.

“There are large scale irregularities in the project. The proposals were passed by the improvement committee of the ruling party. It took us two months to make the calculation so we have filed a complaint now,” he added.