Over Rs 2.9 cr recovered as fine from 58,334 ticketless travellers since Jan 1

The Central Railway has recovered Rs. 2.94 crore in fines from more than 58,334 ticketless and irregular travellers in the first 15 days of January.

In the same period, a total of Rs 1.44 lakh was recovered as penalty from 715 passengers for travelling without face masks, according to CR officials.

A total of 10.12 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travellers were reported from the Mumbai Division in the past year and Rs 51.31 crore was recovered as penalty.

From during January 14 to 16, at least 188 cases of male passengers travelling in women’s coaches were detected and Rs 1,28,070 was collected as fine. At least 23 hawkers were handed over to RPF for prosecution under Section 144 of Railways Act in the same period.

“We appeal to passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience, and follow all norms mandated for Covid-19,” said AK Jain, senior PRO, Central Railway.