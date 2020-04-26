Over half Covid deaths in Mumbai from slums, chawls

Dharavi has reported more than 200 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. (Photo: Pradip Das) Dharavi has reported more than 200 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. (Photo: Pradip Das)

As many as 104 coronavirus deaths of total 179 recorded by the BMC till Friday evening are from Mumbai’s slums and chawls. That is 58 per cent of the total deaths in Mumbai, so far.

G-south ward, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, has recorded 20 deaths from slums and chawls. G-south, which covers the congested Worli-Koilwada, Jijamata Nagar slum in Worli Naka and BDD Chawls, had 534 positive cases till April 23.

The number of containment zones in Mumbai shot up by 106 between Wednesday and Friday, taking the total to 1,036 as of Friday evening, according to BMC data. The civic body has marked congested pockets that have more than one positive case or over five high-risk contact cases, as red zones. Of the 1,036 areas, 374 are slums and chawls and fall in the red zone. These zones are under tight lockdowns.

There are 1,218 positive cases in the 374 slums and chawls. Data also shows over 6,900 high-risk contacts in these red zones.

L-ward, which covers areas like Kurla and Saki Naka, has the highest red zones at 48, followed by 40 red zones in Andheri (West), Juhu and Versova. A Vile Parle (East) chawl has the highest number of high-risk contacts, followed by a chawl in Chembur with 101 high-risk contacts and 22 positive cases.

The BMC categorises containment zones as blue, orange and red, with buildings placed in the first category, congested pockets that are deemed manageable in the second and congested pockets which need tight lockdown in the third. For a zone to be declared safe, it should record no new positive cases during a 14-day quarantine period from the day the last positive case was detected.

BMC on Wednesday removed 189 areas/buildings from its containment zone list. There are 146 orange zones (manageable) with less than five high-risk cases or less than two positive cases in congested areas; 476 buildings/zones are marked as blue, which are manageable.

After struggling to monitor people violating social distancing norms, BMC along with police has started using drones to keep an eye on congested areas of Behrampada, Bharat Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar and Patthar Nagar in Bandra East.

