Over 90 ex-corporators write to Eknath Shinde, allege lack of transparency, financial mismanagement in BMC

As many as 94 former elected corporators from different political parties, including the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), have written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alleging lack of transparency and financial mismanagement in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the rule of state-appointed administrator and municipal commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Refuting the claims, Chahal said there is no lack of transparency and that all the documents pertaining to the decisions taken by the administration are available on BMC’s official website.

Others who have signed the letter include Kishori Pednekar, former mayor and Shiv Sena corporator, Ravi Raja, former Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMC, Rais Shaikh, former corporator from Byculla and legislator from the SP, and Rakhee Jadhav, former NCP corporator in BMC.

“Since March 2022, when the term of corporators have ended, the municipal commissioner cum administrator is in-charge and there is total lack of accountability and transparency. Contracts and proposals worth thousands of crores have been awarded but not a single Draft Letter (DL) has been put on public domain,” the letter stated.

“The civic budget has now become an item of disregard and only a paper exercise. Subjects that weren’t part of budget speech are now getting over Rs 6,000 crore of allocated funds, like the new tenders for constructing concrete roads. Many departments, like the Garden department, have been deprived of funds and there is total policy paralysis in the BMC,” the letter added.

Speaking to Indian Express on Tuesday, Chahal said, “There is no lack of transparency as all the resolutions pertaining to decisions taken by BMC administration are transparently available on BMC website for anybody’s scrutiny, without exception, since the tenure of administrator started from March 8, 2022.”

On BMC finances, he said, “The financial position of BMC is excellent. The financial reserves of BMC have increased from Rs 77,000 crore in 2020 to Rs 87,000 crore today. So, there is no question of financial mismanagement or collapse.”

Advertisement

In the letter, the elected representatives have also alleged that officials were under arbitrary pressure by the higher authorities. They cited latest episodes of internal transfers of various employees to emphasise their point.

Former LoP Raja said the primary objective of writing the letter was to bring on record “where and how exactly the amount of money is being spent” by the administration.

“The administration is functioning in a suspicious way. The projects that were passed by the House are not being implemented and these funds have been diverted elsewhere. For the ongoing beautification works for the G-20 summit, no tenders were invited and the contracts were awarded directly. This shows that adequate transparency is not there in the way BMC is functioning,” Raja said.