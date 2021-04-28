Over 9 lakh workers have received Rs 5,000 in aid: Maha government

The amount has been disbursed by the Maharashtra Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, the nodal organisation that maintains the registration and funds collected through cess on new building projects. (Representational)

As many as 9.17 lakh construction workers across Maharashtra have received an amount of Rs 5,000 in the last four days to help them cope with the second Covid-19-induced lockdown, the state government has said.

There are 13 lakh registered building and construction workers in the state and a sum of Rs 137.61 crore has been earmarked to help them tide over financial difficulties in the face of restrictions imposed in the state, the government added. The one-time payment of Rs 5,000 has been directly credited in their bank accounts.

“In the second wave of Covid-19, which led to sudden rise in cases, strict lockdown was necessary. This affected the income of construction workers as projects came to a halt. To enable them to cope with the financial constraints, the state government has extended financial assistance,” said labour minister Hassan Mushriff on Wednesday.

The amount has been credited into the bank accounts of the registered workers under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

“In just four days (starting April 24), 9.17 lakh registered workers have benefitted from the scheme. The remaining workers will also be covered within the next few days,” Mushriff added.

The amount has been disbursed by the Maharashtra Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board, the nodal organisation that maintains the registration and funds collected through cess on new building projects.

The state enforced the second lockdown from April 15 till May 1 to rein in the surge in fresh Covid-19 infections. With construction projects coming to a halt, the construction workers were facing financial problems prompting the government to take remedial measures.

Apart from the one-time sop, the state government has arranged for free health care of the workers and around 2.03 lakh workers have availed of this facility till now, the government said.

Besides, free cooked meals are being provided twice a day to workers at their homes/construction sites in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Nagpur.

The measures have been undertaken to check migrants from leaving the city and returning to their villages outside Maharashtra.