Mumbai: Over 8,700 cases solved in Lok Adalat, Rs 480 crore collected

A PROGRAMME of National Lok Adalat was held on August 1 in the courts of the metropolitan magistrates in Mumbai.

A total of 8,728 cases were settled and Rs 479.90 crore of the settlement amount was collected. It is the highest amount of settlement in the court of metropolitan magistrates, Mumbai.

Shrinivas B Agarwal, Principal Judge, City Civil and Sessions Court, Greater Bombay, Sayali Dande Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade Mumbai, Hitendra Wani Secretary District Legal Services Authority Mumbai took efforts to make the Lok Adalat a success.