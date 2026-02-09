Over 70,000 government posts will be filled in phases: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that a new recruitment process will soon be implemented in the state and more than 70,000 positions will be filled in phases, including approximately 50,000 posts through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and 20,000 posts outside the MPSC’s purview.
Fadnavis directed that any decision regarding recruitment be based on required skills, service entry rules, eligibility and the nature of work.
A meeting regarding the reform of service entry rules was held on Monday, which was attended by Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal along with all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the administration.
The Chief Minister stated that comprehensive administrative reforms must be implemented rapidly across key departments. “Priority will be given to manpower management and transparency in the recruitment process. A decision regarding the revision of the state government’s service entry rules will be taken soon in a cabinet meeting,” he said. Fadnavis remarked that the General Administration Department is not merely formal but is vital to the government’s entire recruitment system and the efficiency of various departments will significantly increase once these 70,000 positions are filled.
The Chief Minister noted that the manpower management model presented by the Maharashtra government at the Chief Ministers’ Council, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received high praise, informing that PM Modi directed other states to adopt this reform model, establishing Maharashtra as a guide for the country in administrative reforms.
To avoid unnecessary paperwork, long queues and delays, CM Fadnavis emphasised developing an online and digital verification model. He suggested that if online verification is possible for sensitive documents like passports, a similar model should be used for other processes and every department should make necessary arrangements to provide certificates via DigiLocker and blockchain technology.
