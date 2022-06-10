Over 6,200 penalised in city for riding bikes without helmet

The Mumbai Traffic Police penalised 6,271 people on Thursday for riding on motorbikes and pillion without a helmet. The police had said earlier that they shall start taking action against pillion riders if they are found riding without a helmet from Thursday.

Traffic police officials said it is compulsory to use a helmet while riding motorbike or pillion under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. “But it has been seen that riders or pillion or both do not wear helmets while riding a motorcycle,” read the press note issued by traffic authorities.

The authorities took action against 2,334 two-wheeler riders for not wearing a helmet while 3,421 were fined for riding pillion without a helmet.