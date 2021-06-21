Mumbai: Over 60 booked for attending party, flouting Covid norms

During probe, they found out the party was organised on at a hall at Chakala in Andheri (east) between 8 pm and 11 pm on June 19.

THE MIDC police Sunday booked 60 to 70 people for attending a birthday party in Andheri (east) Friday on charges of violating the Covid 19 lockdown rules.

The event organiser and the hall owner have also been booked in the case.

According to the MIDC police, they received information about a video circulating on social media where 60 to 70 people were purportedly seen partying at a hall without wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The party organiser, Arjun Yadav alias Power, and hall owner Arun Singh along with all the attendees have been booked under apporpriate sections of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act.