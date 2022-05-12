scorecardresearch
Over 6 lakh candidates register for CET this year

After a marginal drop in the number of registrations last year, CET registrations have picked up this year. Last year, the total registration for MHT-CET was 5,17,132, which was less than 5.3 lakh registrations the year before.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 12, 2022
Academicians are attributing this response to the substantial growth and use of technology, which demands skilled manpower.

More than six lakh candidates have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET), which determines admissions for engineering, pharmacy and agriculture-related courses.

After a marginal drop in the number of registrations last year, CET registrations have picked up this year. Last year, the total registration for MHT-CET was 5,17,132, which was less than 5.3 lakh registrations the year before.

This year, it has taken a big leap by recording a total of 6,04,870 registrations for MHT-CET.

“This increase in the number of registrations could be due to buoyancy in the fields of technology and pharmaceuticals. Almost every brand or company has their technical wing. Along with regular business, all are working toward developing their intelligent system. Due to this, there is much demand for computer engineering, IT, electronics and telecommunication graduates,” said Dr G T Thampi, principal of Thadomal Shahani Engineering College.

A professor from an engineering college in Navi Mumbai said, “Last year, there was a marginal drop in the number of students wanting to pursue costly professional courses. Now that gap was anyway expected to recover.”

Registrations for MBA-CET have also risen.

A total of 1,35,073 candidates registered for the MBA-CET this year against 1,32,036 last year.

