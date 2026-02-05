Over 500 structures cleared in Borivali for Thane Borivali twin tunnel

Second tunnel boring machine expected in March as rehabilitation nears completion

Written by: Sabah Virani
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 12:48 PM IST
Thane Borivali twin tunnelA view of Dada Saheb Roopwate Nagar is seen where MMRDA has cleared off around 500 slum-dwellers as a preparation for setting up the TBM machine for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, at Borivali east in Mumbai on 04 February 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has cleared more than 500 structures in Borivali to make way for the Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel project, with rehabilitation of most project affected persons nearing completion. The progress paves the way for tunnel construction activities from the Borivali end, even as the second tunnel boring machine is scheduled to arrive in Thane in early March.

Of the 575 slum homes and structures located near Magathane in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, adjacent to the Western Express Highway, all but 15 have been cleared. These structures lay in the path of the tunnel entry ramps from the Borivali side.

“Rehabilitation efforts have been ongoing since last year,” said an MMRDA official. “While there were some hurdles, the people have accepted the trade.”

Thane Borivali twin tunnel (4) Officials said these families have since conceded and accepted the SRA homes arranged for them. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

According to officials, 189 residents from the top left portion of the affected area have been accommodated under a larger Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme in the vicinity. Another 261 residents opted to accept rent compensation until permanent homes being constructed at the MMRDA’s Borivali Integrated Housing Complex are ready. The housing project is expected to be completed within six months.

Initially, 88 families had been insisting on 305 sq ft homes and were unwilling to accept smaller units available in the area or interim rent arrangements. Officials said these families have since conceded and accepted the SRA homes arranged for them.

Approximately 15 homes remain, for which PAP housing has been requested by the SRA and is expected to be arranged by the end of February.

The Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel project comprises two parallel 11.8 km long three lane tunnels passing beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) The Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel project comprises two parallel 11.8 km long three lane tunnels passing beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Apart from residential structures, a few other establishments posed challenges during the clearance process, including a library, a gym, and a Buddvihar. The library and gym have been provided with 11 months of rent compensation along with a container, while alternative arrangements have been made for the Buddvihar.

Story continues below this ad

With most of the area cleared, the MMRDA can now proceed with preparing the TBM launching shaft at Borivali. Once ready, tunnel boring machines can be deployed from this end as well.

In November, the first TBM, named Nayak, was lowered at the Thane entrance. The 13.34 metre single shield TBM, the largest ever deployed in India, is being operated by the Hyderabad based MEIL Group.

The Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel project comprises two parallel 11.8 km long three lane tunnels passing beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Once completed, the tunnels will connect Ghodbunder Road to the Western Express Highway, reducing the current commute time of 60 to 90 minutes to approximately 15 minutes. The Rs 18,838 crore project is expected to be completed by mid 2028.

