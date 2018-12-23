Over 50% pedestrians died in road accidents in Mumbai last year: Study

Pedestrians account for over half of the total road fatalities were recorded last year. The Mumbai Road Safety report, 2017 states that out of the total 490 people who died in road accidents, 52 per cent were pedestrians. Second on the list are bike riders at 24 per cent. About half of the deaths in these two categories are caused due to cars and commercial vehicles, the report states.

The study done by Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiatives for Global Road Safety seeks to implement evidence-based safety interventions to reduce road accidents. “Pedestrians can be protected by road-design features like useable sidewalks, raised crossings, and shortened crossing distances. Road behaviours like speed and drunk driving need to be kept in check,” reads the study.

While riders using helmets have increased from 68 to 92 per cent from 2015 to 2017, only 43 per cent properly strap their helmets. Though pillion riders account for 14 per cent of the 490 deaths, only one per cent of them wear helmets.

Awareness campaigns and targeted enforcement are needed to increase helmet-use for both motorcyclists and pillion riders, reads the study. Among other categories of fatalities, four per cent are three and four-wheeler drivers, three per cent are three and four-wheeler passengers and three per cent are cyclists.

